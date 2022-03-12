MLA Prashant Jagadev To Be Arrested Soon After Treatment; Section 144 Clamped In Banpur Town

Khurda: In wake of unrest after Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev rammed his car into a gathering on Saturday, Central Range IG Narasingha Bhol said that the suspended lawmaker will be arrested after recovering from his injuries.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC clamped in the Banpur Town area to prevent any untoward incidents.

According to sources, an attempt to murder case along with other charges has been slapped against Jagadev at Banpur police station for recklessly plowing his car into a crowd.

Speaking to media persons, IG Narasingha Bhol said that Jagdev is under Police custody. He is under treatment and will be arrested after recovering.

“We have taken serious note of the brutal act by the legislator. A DSP-ranked officer has been given the responsibility of the probe. Many people have recorded the barbaric incident in their cellphones. That electronic evidence will be brought under the purview of investigation,” said the Police IG.

Terming the incident as an inhumane act, Bhol said, “Six people, 10 policemen and two journalists have been injured and all of them have been shifted to hospital for treatment. The condition of three of them is stated to be critical. Arrangements have been made to provide them best possible treatment.”