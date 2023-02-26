MLA Dibya Shankar To Marry Priyanka Agasti Today

Bhubaneswar: Setting aside all speculations, former Minister and BJD MLA from Junagarh Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra is all set to marry for the second time today.

Mishra, who had earlier married to a woman in Jayapatana, is going to tie nuptial knot with young engineer Priyanka Agasti.

Priyanka is the daughter of Bhabani Agasti of Dekota village under Golamunda block in Kalahandi district.

The much awaited ‘Nirbandha’ (a pre-marriage ritual) had been performed in the morning while the marriage will be held in the afternoon in low key manner, sources said.

The high profile wedding ceremony will be held at a resort near Pipili in Puri district with a handful of close relatives. Even party leaders have not been invited to the event, sources said.

This will be the second marriage of both Mishra and Priyanka. Priyanka was previously married to a man from Dharmagarh and got divorced within two years of marriage.

Similarly, Mishra also parted ways with his wife and they have a son who is currently studying in Dubai.