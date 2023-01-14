MLA-Collector Face Off: Santosh Singh Saluja Threatens To Gherao Collector Office

Bolangir: Congress MLA from Kantabanji Santosh Singh Saluja has threatened to gherao office of the Collector on January 18 while his supporters have decided to sit on dharna at all block offices on January 16 and 17 in the constituency.

The move came a day after the OAS association decided to stage protest against the Saluja’s face-off with Collector Chanchal Rana over ‘slashing’ of funds under various government schemes.

High drama enacted at the Zilla Parishad meeting at the DRDA conference hall on Thursday after the MLA alleged administration slashing funds of various schemes. Saluja had exchanged heated arguments with Collector over the matter.

“There is a guideline to allocate minimum of Rs 5 lakh for a project under the Biju KBK Yojana. However there are many instances when the administration has sanctioned a paltry sum of Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 for projects in Kantabannji. This is a violation of government guidelines,” the legislator said.

He said that the Collector is dancing with the tune of BJD.

He alleged a block under his constituency witnessed reduction in funds in comparision to others.

“Who are you (the collector) to cut the funds? You cut our funds and being public representatives, we are answerable to the people of our constituencies. I will not tolerate such partiality of the collector and his subordinate officials,” said a visible angry Saluja.