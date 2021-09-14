MLA Chandra Sekhar Majhi Resigns From Congress
By PragativadiNews
Koraput: Former MLA of Kotpad Constituency in Koraput district Chandrasekhar Majhi has resigned from Congress on Tuesday. He resigned from Congress showing personal reason.

If media reports are to be believed, Majhi is likely to join the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) tomorrow.

In the 2014 general election, Majhi had won the assembly seat on Congress ticket. However, he lost the election to BJD leader and Minister Padmini Dian in the 2019 general election.

Breaking