MLA Braja Pradhan Appears Before ED Again

Bhubaneswar: BJD MLA from Talcher Braja Kishore Pradhan on Friday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) again in connection with illegal mining.

According to reports, the legislator was questioned by the central agency for around five hours. However, he refused to comment on the issue before media.

He had also been interrogated by the ED last week on similar mater.

The questioning lasted for around seven hours. He had been asked to appear again today.

Last time, the agency had questioned Pradhan regarding business relationship with former independent MLA and mining lease holder Jitu Patnaik. Pradhan is associated with Jitu Patnaik’s company and has been accused of evading taxes by earning crores of rupees in mining transactions in Talcher. Earlier, the Income Tax Department had also raided him.