MK Stalin Invites Odisha CM To Grace Inaugural Ceremony Of International Chess Olympiad

Bhubaneswar: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thiru M. K. Stalin has invited Odisha Cheif Minister Naveen Pattnaik to grace the inaugural ceremony of the 44th FIDE International Chess Olympiad.

Two officials of Tamil Nadu CMO reached Naveen Niwas on Saturday and invited CM Patnaik to grace the inaugural ceremony on 28th July in Chennai.

The grand inaugural ceremony featuring the rich culture and tradition of Tamil Nadu will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and other special invitees at Nehru Indoor Stadium.

The Olympiad was originally scheduled to take place in Russia but due to the ongoing Russian-Ukraine war, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) started looking for new bidders.

India emerged as the topper among other countries and won the opportunity to host the high-profile event for the first time. The Union Government provided the hosting rights of the world’s biggest chess event to Tamil Nadu.