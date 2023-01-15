Mixed Reaction To No Non-Veg Food At Hansraj College Canteen, Hostel

New Delhi: The decision by Delhi University’s Hansraj College to stop serving non-vegetarian food in both hostel as well as canteen has evoked mixed reaction.

It has angered some students while there are others who are happy with the move.

Meanwhile, the college administration asserts that it has not given admission to students on the promise of serving them meat.

Reportedly, Hansraj College stopped serving non-vegetarian food to students in the canteen or hostel after the offline mode of study resumed in February 2022.

While speaking to media, a second year student at the college said, “Earlier, non-veg food used to be served, but suddenly non-veg food and eggs were stopped. The students who have come from the south face a lot of issues because they have the habit of eating non-veg.”

There are other students who feel that the number of meat-eaters are very less compared to vegetarian students in the hostel. “People who want to eat non-veg can have it outside. Students are happy with vegetarian food,” said one of the students.

Meanwhile, Hansraj College Principal Professor Rama says that the administration hasn’t receive any complaints against the decision to serve vegetarian food only. “No student has complained about it. In our college canteen, non-vegetarian food was never served. The facility of serving non-vegetarian food in the hostel was stopped after COVID-19 outbreak,” she said.