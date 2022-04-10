Mivi Unveils Fort S60, S100 Soundbars With 2.2 Channel Output: Price, Specifications 

New Delhi: Mivi Fort S60 and Fort S100 soundbars have been launched in India. It features two built-in subwoofers for deep bass. They feature a 2.2-channel system that delivers balanced sound that’s perfect for enjoying movies, music, and games. Mivi offers these soundbars a sleek, slim design with wall-mounting capability.

Pricing and availability

Both the Mivi Fort S60 and Mivi Fort S100 soundbars are available exclusively through Flipkart and the Mivi website for INR 3,499 and INR 4,999, respectively. The Fort S60 is available from Flipkart at an introductory price of Rs. 2999.

Mivi Fort S60, Mivi Fort S100 Specifications

The Mivi Fort S60 and Fort S100 soundbars feature a 2.2-channel system for balanced audio. They have two built-in subwoofers for deep bass. They feature three equalizer modes – Movie, News and Music – allowing users to customize the audio output based on what they’re watching.

These soundbars come with a variety of input options such as AUX, USB and Coaxial. They also feature Bluetooth v5 technology for wireless music streaming. According to the company, these soundbars have a wireless range of up to 10 meters. Notably, the Mivi Fort S60 offers 60W of audio output, while the Fort S100 offers 100W of output.

The Fort S60 and Fort S100 also come with a remote control that features media controls, input switching, and audio profile switches. These soundbars feature a premium design, marked by a metal grille. Plus, they have a wall-mounted design, potentially making them ideal for tight rooms.