Mivi ThunderBeats2 And ConquerX Bluetooth Neckband launched: Details Here

New Delhi: Mivi has recently launched its two new Bluetooth neckband earphones named Mivi ThunderBeats2 and Mivi ConquerX in the budget segment. The Bluetooth earphones promise to provide an immersive sound experience. Both the earphones promise to provide 14 hours of battery backup on a single charge.

Pricing and Availability

The Mivi Thunderbeats2 and Mivi ConquerX carry a price tag of Rs. 899. They are available for purchase online through Amazon, Flipkart and Mivi’s official website in five colour options – Black, Blue, Green, Grey, and Red.

Specifications

Both the earphones are made in India and come with 10mm drivers to offer a punchy bass and a clear sound. They have an IPX4 rating for dust, sweat, and water resistance so that users can easily enjoy outdoor activities and workouts.

They have a microphone as well for crystal-clear calls and seamless communication. It features Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity to smartphones that automatically connect to paired devices within 10 meters range after turning on.

It can offer over 14 hours of playtime on a single charge on mid-volume and the battery case is equipped with an LED display for users to easily keep track of the power usage. There is built-in support for voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant too.

The buttons on the neckbands enable users to seamlessly attend calls, play/ pause music, adjust volume, change audio tracks, and activate voice assistants on the connected smartphone.