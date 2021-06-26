Mitsubishi Customers Rejoice With ‘Hot Summer Offer’

In an unprecedented move, Al Habtoor Motors, the official distributor of Mitsubishi in the UAE, has lined up a never-before offer. Mitsubishi customers get Zero per cent interest for the first three years on an exciting range of SUVs.

Considered the best value Japanese vehicles, Mitsubishi now offers excellent value, total savings and worry-free motoring.

The affordable monthly starting prices make it an irresistible deal with the stylish Montero Sport starting from AED 1,170.

The legendary Pajero starts at AED 1,288, the 7-Seater Outlander from AED 1,153, the feature-packed Eclipse Cross from AED 1,093, the smart cross-over ASX from AED 1,043 and the new stylish 7-seater Multi-utility SUV – Xpander from AED 924. Best of all, the SUVs come with Free Llumar Tinting and Scotchgard Protection.

“This summer, we wanted to surprise our customers with a completely different offer that would make Mitsubishi SUVs a sensible buy with great value addition. As such, there’s a feature-packed SUV for every pricing segment, which also widens the options for our customers.,” said Nassib Nassar, GM Marketing – Al Habtoor Motors, Mitsubishi.

Al Habtoor Motors is the exclusive distributor of Mitsubishi, Fuso, Chery, JAC, Bentley, Bugatti and McLaren in the UAE and a part of the UAE-based diversified multi-billion dirham business conglomerate Al Habtoor Group.

Al Habtoor Group has varied interests and substantial investments ranging from Engineering, Real Estate, Hotels, Leasing, Education, Publication and Automobiles.