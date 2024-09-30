New Delhi: Mithun Chakraborty will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Union minister for railways, information and broadcasting, electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw took to X and shared the news. He revealed that the veteran actor is being honoured with the prestigious award for his remarkable cinematic journey and contributions to Indian cinema.

“Mithun Da’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! Honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to award legendary actor, Sh. Mithun Chakraborty Ji for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema,” he said. He also revealed that the award will be presented to Mithun Chakraborty at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony, which is set to take place on Oct 8, 2024.

Mithun Chakraborty, affectionately known as Mithun Da, has had a prolific career spanning over four decades. He made his debut with the film “Mrigayaa” in 1976, for which he won his first National Film Award for Best Actor. Over the years, he has delivered numerous memorable performances in films such as “Disco Dancer,” “Pyar Jhukta Nahin,” and “Agneepath,” among many others.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is a fitting tribute to Chakraborty’s enduring legacy and his unwavering dedication to the craft of acting. The award ceremony is expected to be a star-studded event, celebrating the life and achievements of one of Indian cinema’s most beloved icons.