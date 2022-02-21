Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher Starrer The Kashmir Files Trailer Out!

Mumbai: The makers of the film The Kashmir Files’ trailer has been released on Monday. The movie stars Pallavi Joshi, Prakash Belavadi, Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty and other acclaimed names like Darshan Kumar, Bhasha Sumbali, Chinmay Mandlekar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Atul Srivastava and Prithviraj Sarnaik.

Sharing the trailer Vivek Agnihotri wrote: “India is at war. But nobody is telling you. Not anymore.Pl watch the trailer of the most Brutally Honest story of Kashmir Genocide. Pl share if you like it. #TheKashmirFiles#RightToJustice”

Talking about the movie, the film is based on the true stories of the Kashmir genocide victims. Giving audiences a glimpse of the terror, confusion and panic that consumed Kashmir at the time, the trailer of The Kashmir Files takes you on a rollercoaster of emotions that surfaced during the tragic incident.

The Kashmir Files is produced by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri with Zee Studios. It is all set to release on March 11, 2022.