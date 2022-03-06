Mithali Raj scripts incredible World Cup record, equals Sachin Tendulkar’s feat

New Zealand: India captain Mithali Raj on Sunday achieved an incredible feat in their Women’s World Cup opener against Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, while also equalling the record previously held by Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar.

As Team India took the field for their tournament opener against Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, Mithali became the first women’s cricketer to feature in six ODI World Cups.

The veteran batter had made her World Cup debut in 2000, before also featuring in 2005, 2009, 2013, 2017 and now in 2022.Raj surpassed former New Zealand cricketer Debbie Hockley and England’s Charlotte Edwards.

She is only the second India cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar to have played in 6 ODI World Cups.The former India cricketer had featured in the 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2011 men’s ODI World Cup.Overall, Raj is third cricketer after Tendulkar and Pakistan’s Javed Miandad to have played in 6 ODI World Cups.