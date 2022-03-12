Mithali Raj Breaks All-Time Captaincy Record At Women’s World Cup

Hamilton: Mithali Raj on Saturday created history as she broke the record for most matches captained in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

The 39-year-old has captained India in 24 World Cup matches till now, bagging 15 wins.

Former Australian women’s team captain Belinda Clark’s held the previously existing record of 23 games.

Mithali has led India in four editions of the Women’s World Cup in 2005, 2009, 2013 and 2017. She is the only player to have captained India in more than one ICC Women’s World Cup, leading them in the summit final clashes in 2005 and 2017.

In women’s ODIs, Mithali holds the record for most matches played in as captain. She has captained India in 151 ODIs.