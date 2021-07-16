Mission UP: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s 3-day Lucknow visit begins today

Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Lucknow to launch the party’s mission in Uttar Pradesh.

She was scheduled to begin her visit on July 14 but had to delay it for some key meetings in Delhi. Ahead of her visit to Lucknow, Priyanka Gandhi on Monday had a brainstorming session on the upcoming election with senior Congress leaders from Uttar Pradesh.

During the meeting, the party had resolved to hit the streets against the BJP government over issues such as unemployment, price hike and law and order.

During her Lucknow visit, Priyanka Gandhi will hold meetings with all Pradesh Congress Committee members and district and city presidents from various parts of the state.

On the second day, Priyanka Gandhi will start by meeting the block presidents of Amethi and Raebareli districts.

Thereafter, she will talk with competitive exams students who are fighting against an alleged recruitment scam and committee members of the ‘berojgar manch’.

It will be followed by a discourse with former MPs, MLAs, district presidents, block pramukhs, DDC members and members of frontal organisations.