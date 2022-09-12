Mission Shakti Women SHG Members Call On Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: The members of Mission Shakti Women SHGs from Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak and Balasore districts called on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the latter’s residence, Naveen Niwas, Monday evening.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister thanked everyone for successfully carrying out the duties of making and delivering the National Flags on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day on 15th August, 2022.

Secretary to the Chief Minister (5T) V.K. Pandian praised the work of the Mission Shakti WSHG members and advised them to keep up their good work.

The Mission Shakti WSHG members said that the Chief Minister’s faith in addition to encouraging them had brought a great change in their lives. They described how the Mission Shakti programme had made them successful and expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister.

It is worth noting here that this year, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of independence, the state government entrusted Mission Shakti WSHG members with the responsibility of preparing and distributing 30 lakh national flags.