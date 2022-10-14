Mission Shakti SHG Members From 3 Dists Call On Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: Mission Shakti self help group (SHG) members from different blocks of Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Jagatsinghpur districts called on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday at his residence Naveen Niwas here Friday evening.

On this occasion, they explained their experience in the Mission Shakti program to the Chief Minister and said that it has improved their skills as well as financial status through various businesses.

Thanking the Odisha CM, the SHG members expressed happiness that today their reputation in the society has increased due to self-employment. They said that there has been a positive change in their lives due to the Chief Minister’s vision.

Appreciating their work, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that Mission Shakti SHG members are contributing immensely to the development of Odisha, especially in rural pockets. He further expressed confidence that they will continue to do so in the future.

During this meeting, Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian was also present.