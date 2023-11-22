Mission Shakti Secy Sujata R Karthikeyan given addl charge of OLL & Culture Dept

Bhubaneswar: The Commissioner-cum Secretary of Mission Shakti Department, Sujata Rout Karthikeyan has been given additional charge of the Odia Language, Literature & Culture Dept.

“Smt. Sujata Rout Karthikeyan, IAS (RR.2000), Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Department of Mission Shakti is allowed to remain in additional charge of Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Odia Language, Literature & Culture Department,” read an official order issued by the General Administration & Public Grievance Department.