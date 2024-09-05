Mission Shakti, in collaboration with the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA), launched a state-level workshop on “Training of Mission Shakti SHGs on Disaster Management” at Mission Shakti Bhawan, Bhubaneswar.

The workshop marks the beginning of a significant initiative to empower women Self Help Group (SHG) members with essential disaster preparedness skills.

The event was chaired by Smt. Sumitra Pattanaik, Additional Secretary to the Government of Odisha, who emphasized the importance of equipping women with the knowledge and skills to manage and respond to disasters effectively. The workshop is part of a broader training program that will be implemented across 14 cyclone-prone districts of Odisha in its first phase, covering 1.81 lakh SHG members at the Gram Panchayat and ward levels.

The training adopts a cascading model, where 716 women members from SHGs, GPLFs, and BLFs will be trained as “Trainers” at the state level. These trainers will then impart disaster preparedness training to selected SHG members at the grassroots level. The training will be supervised by 358 BLF leaders, who will act as “Training Supervisors,” ensuring the program’s success and reach across communities.

During the workshop, Mission Shakti District Programme Coordinators (DPCs), District Project Managers (DPMs), Block Programme Coordinators (BPCs), and Block Project Managers (BPMs) received training on how to implement and manage this initiative. These field functionaries will play a key role in training SHG members and ensuring disaster management knowledge reaches every corner of the community.

This collaboration between Mission Shakti and OSDMA not only aims to enhance disaster response capabilities but also aligns with the mission to empower women to take on leadership roles within their communities, paving the way for a safer and more resilient Odisha.