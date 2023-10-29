Mission Raniganj continues to draw audiences to the theaters! Good period ahead till Diwali!

Pooja Entertainment’s Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue doesn’t seem to stop. Released on 6th October, the film is about to complete a month on the big screens but the flow of footfalls in the shows is still remarkable, resulting, in a good performance at the box office as well. Good to say, the power of good content is on display.

Mission Raniganj brought an immensely captivating story of the heroic act of brave Jaswant Singh Gill played by Akshay Kumar which perfectly delivered an amazing big-screen experience. Since the first day, the film opened up with positive word of mouth from the audience. The film truly left everyone impressed with its story and garnered amazing reviews from all across. In fact, it also emerged as the first choice of the audience on National Cinema Day.

Although, the box office numbers witnessed certain ups and downs the good content of the film kept it in the theatres. Moreover, as the Diwali season is ahead, the film will surely pave a good journey till the festival.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, the film, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and music by Jjust Music, promises to bring to life the coal mine accident that shook not only the nation but also the world. The relentless dedication of the rescue team, led by Jaswant Singh Gill, offering audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience, screening in cinemas now.