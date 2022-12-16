Mission Majnu Teaser Out: Sidharth Malhotra Gets Into Action Mode As RAW Agent

New Delhi: The teaser for actor Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming spy thriller ‘Mission Majnu’ was released on Friday. The actor took to Twitter to share the teaser, giving the audience a few glimpses of the film.

“Iss Majnu ke kaam karne ka tarika alag hai. Presenting the Official Teaser for MISSION MAJNU. Only on Netflix, 20th Jan, 2023,” Sidharth captioned the post.

Check out the Mission Majnu teaser here:

The teaser opens with snippets from the time after Pakistan’s defeat by India in the war of 1971. In a voiceover, it narrated the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). Next, we see Sidharth hanging from a train window and then jumping off the train on a bridge. In a brief sequence, Rashmika Mandanna and Sidharth both appear dressed for a wedding.

Rashmika Mandanna, who made her Bollywood debut with ‘Goodbye’, is currently preparing for the release of this spy thriller, her second Hindi feature.

In the Shantanu Bagchi-directed movie, which is set in the 1970s, Sidharth plays an Indian intelligence agent who oversees a secret operation on Pakistani territory. ‘Mission Majnu’ will be released on Netflix on January 20, 2023.