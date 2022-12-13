Mission Majnu: Sidharth Malhotra’s First Look Unveiled
New Delhi: The makers of Misison Majnu on Tuesday shared the first look of actor Sidharth Malhotra from the film.
In his first look, Sidharth Malhotra can be seen dressed in a kurta and can be seen sporting kohl-rimmed eyes. “Ek jaanbaaz agent ki ansuni kahaani (the unheard story of a brave agent). Mission Majnu only on Netflix, 20th January,” he wrote.
Directed by Shantanu Bagchi and co-produced by RSVP and GBA, the film also stars Rahmika Mandanna, Kumud Mishra, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Mir Sarwar and Zakir Hussain.
