Mission Impossible 7 Trailer Out! Tom Cruise Is Back As Ethan Hunt

London: The Mission Impossible franchise needs no introduction and the trailer of the latest instalment, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, is a reminder of why the action franchise has fans all over the world.

For one, Tom Cruise is back in the role of Ethan Hunt, the suave American agent of the Impossible Missions Force who travels the world fighting evil and defying death for the greater good. In the latest instalment of the franchise too, Hunt is ready to take on the villains, with a whole set of new awe-inspiring stunts, weapons, cars and locations such as Venice and the Vatican.

Also seen in the trailer are recurring characters played by Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Ving Rhames and Rebecca Ferguson. The trailer also introduces us (non-verbally, of course) to a bunch of new characters played by actors Indira Varma, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales and Shea Whigham and Hayley Atwell.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has been directed by Christopher McQuarrie. The film is being produced jointly by Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jake Myers. The first instalment of the action franchise was released in 1996 and directed by Brian De Palma.

While Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will release in cinemas on July 14, 2023, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two is scheduled to release on June 28, 2024.