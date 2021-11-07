Missing Youth’s Body Recovered From Well In Dhenkanal, Kins Allege Murder

Dhenkanal: The body of a youth, who went missing on Wednesday was recovered from an abandoned well at Borapada in Dhenkanal district on Sunday.

According to reports, the youth went missing on November 3. Following this, the family member launched a frantic search but in vain. Later, some locals spotted the body in the abandoned well and alerted the police about the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot and further investigation is underway in this regard. Though the exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, the family members have alleged that he has been murdered.