Sambalpur: The body of a missing youth has been recovered from Hirakud reservoir near Sankelo bridge under Rengali police limits on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Gutput Roy (22), son of Harishankar Roy of Shastrinagar under Orient police limits in Jharsuguda district.

As per reports, Gutput went to the market with his friends on Saturday evening and did not return home. As Gutput did not return home, the family members searched for him. They did not find any trace of him. On asking friends, the friends said that Gutput left us saying that he was going home.

After a long search for his son, Harishankar lodged a written complaint on Tuesday at Orient police station. On the basis of the complaint, SI Laxmi Priya Mallik, on the instructions of the IIC Rosalin Patel, registered a case and started an investigation into the incident.

Police launched a search operation yesterday evening with the help of the fire brigade and ODRAF team following reports of something covered in a blanket and emanating a foul smell in Hirkud Reservoir, but the search operation was called off due to darkness. Today, the team continued the search operation again and recovered the body.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...