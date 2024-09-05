Jajpur: The dead body of a missing youth was recovered from a canal behind a stone crusher near Rathia under Dharmasala police limits in Jajpur district on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Rudra Prasad Behera of Abhayapur village.

As per reports, Rudra has been missing since last Tuesday. Though his family members launched a frantic search for him, Rudra’s whereabouts could not be ascertained. Finally, they filed a missing report at the Dharmasala police station on Wednesday.

Locals spotted the body of the youth floating in the canal in the Rathia area on Thursday and informed the police as well as his family members. On being informed, police reached the spot and fished out the body from the canal.