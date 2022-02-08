Missing Youth’s Body Found Lying In Farmland In Sundargarh

Sundargarh: The body of a youth, who was missing since Monday, was found lying under mysterious circumstances in Rajgangpur locality of Sundargarh district.

The deceased has been identified as Meghanath Tiga, from Bagichapara village under Rajgangpur police limits.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the body lying in farmland on Tuesday morning and informed the police about the same.

On being alerted, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post mortem. Further investigation is underway to find out the exact reason behind the death of the victim.