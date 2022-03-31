Missing Youth’s Body Found Buried In Field In Bolangir

Bolangir: Police on Thursday exhumed the body of a youth from a field at Tamia village under Patnagarh police limits in Bolangir district. The deceased youth, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, had gone missing around three days ago.

According to reports, the matter came to light after some locals informed the matter to Police, who then along with a forensic team reached the spot and launched a probe.

While the exact cause behind the death of the youth is yet to be ascertained, family members have alleged murder.