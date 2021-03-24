Missing Youth Found Dead In Hotel In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A 20-year-old youth from Cuttack, who had been missing since Sunday, was found hanging in a hotel room in the State capital on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Abhisekh Nayak.

According to sources, Nayak had left home for work two days ago but he did not return home. However, his body was found hanging in a hotel room in Sailashree Vihar area under Chandrasekhar police limits today.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem.