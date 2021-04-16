Missing Young Woman’s Body Recovered From Well

Cuttack: The body of a young woman, who went missing on Thursday, was recovered from a well at Rahania under Mahanga police limits in Cuttack district today.

The deceased has been identified as Jyotipriya Nayak of the same village.

As per reports, the 21-year-old woman was missing since yesterday. Following this, her family members launched a frantic search but in vain.

With no options left, the family members of the victim lodged a complaint at the local police station.

Later, the body of the woman was spotted inside a well. On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway in this regard, sources said.