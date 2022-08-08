Missing Woman Found Dead Inside Hotel Room In Nayagarh

Nayagarh: A woman on Sunday was found dead in a hotel room under Town police limits in Nayagarh district three days after she went missing.

The deceased has been identified as Sili Bagsingh of Khuntupada village under Fategarh police limits of the district.

According to reports, the woman went missing for the last three days. Following this, her husband and family members lodged a missing complaint at Fategarh Police Station.

Later her dead body was recovered from the hotel room. After her death, they have alleged that she has been murdered by one Dayanidhi Mahapatra of the village who had also checked in with her at the hotel.

As per family sources, Sili had come in contact with Dayanidhi two years back. He had lured her into a trap and killed her.

Meanwhile, police have detained Dayanidhi. The truth can be ascertained after receiving the post-mortem report, said Nayagarh Police Station IIC Pragnya Paramita Jena.