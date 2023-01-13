Missing Woman Cricketer Found Hanging Inside Forest

Cuttack: The body of the woman cricketer who was missing for past few days, was found hanging from a tree inside a forest in Gurudijhatia police limits in Cuttack on Friday.

According to reports, woman cricketer, Rajashree Swain had gone missing on January 11. She was reportedly under stress for not being able to make it to the final team.

Following this, the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) had lodged a missing complaint with Mangalabag police.

