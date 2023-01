Missing Since June 2020, Man’s Body Found From His House’s Septic Tank

Jharsuguda: The body of a man, who was missing since 16th June 2020, was found from the septic tank of his house at Shanti Nagar area here on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Damrudhar Patra.

Reportedly, police have registered a case and detained the wife and brother-in-law of the deceased following a complaint by Patra’s sister.

More details awaited.