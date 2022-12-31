Missing Russian Refugee Found In Bhubaneswar, Detained By GRP

Bhubaneswar: The Russian man, who had “disappeared” amid the mystery surrounding the deaths of two other men including a lawmaker from the same country in Odisha recently, was found on Saturday.

Andrew Glagolev, a self-proclaimed anti-Ukraine war activist, was located in a market area near Bhubaneswar railway station and he is now in the custody of the Government Railway Police (GRP), an official said.

His visa has expired and he had applied to the UN for asylum in India, Bhubaneswar GRP in-charge Jaydev Biswajit said.

The Russian MP was a critic of President Vladimir Putin while Glagolev, who used to stay in Puri, was also on the same page, having been sighted earlier on in Odisha capital holding placards with anti-war and anti-Putin slogans, seeking financial assistance.

About a month ago, the man was seen in the Bhubaneswar railway station holding a placard that read: “I am Russian Refugee, I am against War, I am against Putin, I am Homeless, Please Help me”.

The photo of the man holding that placard, clicked by some passenger, has gone viral after the death of his compatriots – lawmaker and businessman Pavel Antov and his fellow traveller Vladimir Bidenov – in a hotel in Rayagada district.

“Today we detained him for the purpose of enquiry. His documents are being verified. Officers concerned are checking if he is authorised to stay in India. His visa has expired. A decision will be taken later on what to do with him,” the GRP officer said.

Gleganov, who hails from Moscow, is in India since 2016.

“He has sought asylum in India through the UN in 2017. He has no source of income in India and asks for financial help from random people. He said he got more help from Indians than he had anticipated,” Biswajit said.

When he was spotted at the railway station a month ago, the GRP had questioned him.