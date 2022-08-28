Missing Plus II Student Found Staying In City-Based Hotel; DCP Refutes Ragging Allegation

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police on Sunday cracked the case of the mysterious disappearance of Plus II student Hrudesh Panda Chandrashekharpur police station area.

The police today said that the missing student Hrudesh was found staying at a city-based hotel ‘Suraj Palace’ in Chandrasekharpur locality.

Although the father of the missing student levelled an allegation of ragging in front of the media on Saturday, Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh has refuted the allegation.

DCP Singh clarified that no one had ragged the student, Hrudesh and the missing complaint lodged by his father did not mention anything about ragging.