Missing Pakistani girls run away from home to meet BTS; found in Lahore

Lahore: Two teenage girls reported missing in Pakistan last week have been found more than 750 miles from home after attempting to travel to South Korea to meet K-pop super band BTS, police in the South Asian country said.

Inspired by the Korean boy band, the girls wanted to see K-pop sensation BTS and were found in Lahore while attempting to travel to South Korea to meet them.

The father of one of the girls had reported them missing, after which the police filed an FIR on January 7. He believed they were kidnapped.

While investigating their disappearance, the police searched the girls’ home and recovered a diary that detailed their plans to visit South Korea. A police officer said they were heavily inspired by BTS.

“From the diary we saw mentions of train timetables and that they had been planning to run away with another friend of theirs … who we then interviewed,” Senior Superintendent of Police Abraiz Ali Abbasi was quoted as saying by CNN.

The 13-year-olds were located in Lahore. A team was sent to bring them back home.