Missing Minor Girl’s Body Recovered From Field In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: The body of a five-year-old girl who went missing on Wednesday, was recovered from a field near Haladiyaguna village under Sadar police in Keonjhar district on Saturday.

According to reports, the girl went missing while she had gone to Laxmi Puja. Later, the matter came to light after some locals spotted the body and immediately alerted the police about the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. However, the exact circumstances that led to the youth’s death remained undetermined. Further investigation is underway in this regard.