Bolangir: The dead body of an 11-year-old boy was recovered from the foothills of a hill near Jhalialiti village under Lathor police limits in Balangir district on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Suban Bemal (Mantu) of Jalpankel village.

According to reports, Somnath had gone out to play on Thursday evening and did not return home. Even after a long search, the family could not trace his whereabouts. Ultimately, they filed a ‘missing person’ report at the Lathor police station. Police and local villagers initiated a search for the boy last evening; however, they found no trace of the child.

Some locals spotted the body of the child lying at the foothills of the hill on Friday morning and informed his family.

Meanwhile, the family members have alleged that the boy was murdered for human sacrifice and his body was dumped near the hill.

Lathor police reached the spot on being informed and started an investigation into the matter. A scientific team is helping the police in the investigation.

