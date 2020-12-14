Missing Minor Boy’s Body Recovered From Forest In Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: The body of a minor boy, who was missing since Saturday, was recovered from a forest near Tuna Pani village under Badampahar police limits in Mayurbhanj district today.

The deceased was identified as Dasaratha Hembram of Basaghutu village.

According to sources, the minor body had gone missing since Saturday evening. After a frantic search, he remained untraceable. However, his body was found near a forest this morning.

On being informed, Badampahad police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. A probe has been launched in this regard. However, the actual reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained.