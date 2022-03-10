Missing Minor Boy Found Dead; Kin Allege Murder

Puri: A minor boy, who was missing for the last three days, was found dead near Nuapada area here on Wednesday morning.

According to reports, the boy had been missing since Monday after he went out for tuition classes. However, he was found dead near Nuapada area this morning. On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the body to a local hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, family members of the deceased along with the locals alleged murder and staged a road blockade here demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

Following the protest, many vehicles were seen stranded near Jaishapatna area.

Police reached the spot and are trying to pacify the locals till the filing of the last report.