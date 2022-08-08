Missing MCL Official’s Body Recovered From Hirakud Dam

Bhubaneswar: The body of one among two persons who went missing while bathing in Hirakud dam reservoir in Sambalpur district yesterday was recovered on Monday.

The deceased person has been identified as Abhishek Kumar, an official of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) and Mahesh Chitturi is still missing.

Reportedly, the duo accompanied by another colleague Vinesh had gone to Jhankarani temple situated near the reservoir yesterday. While taking bath at the reservoir they were carried away by the strong currents of the water.

Locals rescued Vinesh with a boat, However, the other two went missing.

On being informed by police, fire personnel started a search operation in the reservoir. The operation is still underway to trace Mahesh.