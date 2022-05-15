Missing Man’s Decomposed Body Recovered From Sonepur Forest

Tarabha: Police on Sunday recovered the decomposed body of a missing man from Dumerkhol forest within Lachhipur police outpost in Sonepur district.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Hiro Hati (43), of Mendha village within Tarbha police station limits. He had been missing since last Wednesday, the police said.

On intimation, family members reached the spot and identified the body. However, family members alleged that Hiro has been murdered as there were several wound marks on his body.

Reportedly, a scientific team has arrived from Bolangir and an investigation has been launched, the police said.

On the basis of a written complaint lodged by the deceased man’s father at Dunguripalli police station, a case (106/22) under Section 302 has been registered in this connection.

The actual reason behind the suspicious death of the man will be ascertained after the post-mortem report arrives, the police added.