Missing Man’s Body Found Near Water Tank In Balasore 

Balasore: A body of a man was recovered near a supply water tank in Baliapala area of Balasore district under Khagadapala police limits on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Jena.

According to reports, Jena had left his home last afternoon and was missing since then. Following this, the family members of the deceased had filed a missing complaint at the local police station after they were unable to find or contact him the whole day.

Later some locals spotted the body and immediately informed the police about the same.

On being alerted, police reached the spot and recovered ṭhe body for post mortem. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause behind his death.