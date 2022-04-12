Missing Man’s Body Found Floating In Pond In Koraput

Koraput: The body of a man, who went missing yesterday, was found floating in a pond in Jeypore town of Koraput district today.

The deceased has been identified as C Krishna Rao.

According to reports, Krishna, a cancer patient went missing yesterday. Following this, his family member has lodged a complaint at Jeypore Town police station in this regard.

Later some locals spotted a body floating in Jagannath Sagar in Jeypore and informed the police about the same.

On being alerted, police reached the spot and fished out the body. Subsequently, the body was sent for a post-mortem procedure to a nearby hospital.

though the actual reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, it is being suspected that the victim might have lost his mental balance and committed suicide.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.