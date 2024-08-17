Missing Man Found Dead
Missing Man Found Dead Inside Pit in Bolangir, Murder Suspected

By Itishree Sethy

Bolangir: The dead body of a man who went missing yesterday was found inside a pit near the Badabanki school area under Turekela police station limits in Bolangir district on Saturday.

It is suspected that he was murdered and thrown away. Police upon receiving information reached the scene and seized the body for post-mortem. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

“This is a developing story. Keep visiting the page for further updates.”

