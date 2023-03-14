Missing Lawyer’s Body From Well In Cuttack

Cuttack: A missing lawyer was found dead inside a well at Nuasahi under Bidanasi police limits in Odisha’s Cuttack city, late last night.

The deceased was identified as Arya Choudhury. He was a resident of Telenga Bazar here.

According to reports, Arya had gone missing on Thursday. When he did not return home for long, his family members suspected foul play and lodged a complaint with the Bidanasi police station. The police launched a search for the missing lawyer and found his body inside a well late Monday night.

In her complaint, the deceased lawyer’s mother said that Arya left home on Thursday after receiving a call. She wrote that she suspects her son was killed and his body was dumped in the well.

The police and a scientific team reached the spot and launched a probe. The dead body was sent to Cuttack SCB Medical Center for autopsy.

The body will be handed over to the family members after the post-mortem.