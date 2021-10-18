Missing Lady Teacher Mamita Case: 3 Cops Suspended After Accused Flees

Bolangir: Hours after the accused, detained in connection with missing lady teacher Mamita case, escaped from the police custody, Bolangir Superintendent of police has suspended three police personnel for dereliction of duty.

According to reports, the accused, School management committee president Govind Sahu was detained at Titlagarh police barrack in connection with the case. However, he managed to escape from the custody.

Following the incident, Titlagarh Police had installed checking points at several places in the town and launched a manhunt to nab Sahu.

Worth mentioning, a lady teacher of Sunshine English Medium School in Mahaling under Sindhekela Police limits of Kalahandi district is been missing for the past 11 days.

It has been alleged by the family of Mamita that Sahu had forced many women employees at the school to keep illicit relationship with him. In fact, he is directly involved in the missing of Mamita because she threatened to expose Sahu, alleged her brother, Bunty Sahu.

Based on the complaint filed by Mamita’s brother Bunty, police had detained Sahu for further questioning into the matter.