Missing Indonesian Submarine Found, 53 Crew Members Dead: Authorities

Bali: A missing Indonesian submarine has been found cracked apart on the seafloor in waters off Bali, the military said Sunday. They also confirmed that all 53 crew were dead.

Rescuers also found new objects, including a life vest, that they believe belong to those aboard the 44-year old KRI Nanggala-402, which lost contact on Wednesday as it prepared to conduct a torpedo drill.

Navy chief of staff Yudo Margono said the crew were not to blame for the accident and that the submarine did not experience a blackout, blaming “forces of nature”.

President Joko Widodo earlier confirmed the discovery in the Bali Sea and sent the families of the victims his condolences.

A sonar scan on Saturday detected the submarine at 850 metres (2,790 feet), far beyond the Nanggala’s diving range.

More than a dozen helicopters and ships are searching the area where contact was lost, with the United States, Australia, Singapore, and Malaysia providing assistance.

The discovery comes after the submarine disappeared early Wednesday during live torpedo training exercises off the holiday island.