Missing Indian Found Dead In Turkey Earthquake

New Delhi: An Indian national missing in the aftermath of the massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria, was confirmed dead on Saturday, the Indian Embassy said.

The victim, Vijay Kumar Gaud’s body was found in the debris of a four-star hotel in Turkey’s Malatya area. His family identified him based on a tattoo.

Gaud, a resident of Uttrakhand’s Kotdwar, worked for Bengaluru-based Oxyplants India Private Limited and was on a business trip to Turkey when the earthquake hit the region on Monday.

“We inform with sorrow that the mortal remains of Vijay Kumar, an Indian national missing in Turkiye since February 6 earthquake, have been found and identified among the debris of a hotel in Malatya, where he was on a business trip,” the Indian Embassy in Turkey said in a tweet.