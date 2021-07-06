Missing Indian Boy In UAE Dies Inside Neighbour’s Car; Cops Rule Out Foul Play

Sharjah: A missing minor Indian boy was found dead inside the car of his neighbour in UAE’s Sharjah, police said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, refuting the allegations of any foul play in the boy’s death, police said that the eight-year-old died due to suffocation after being stuck in the car for too long.

According to reports, the boy went missing from the Al Nasseriyah area in Sharjah on June 27, following this, parents filed a missing complaint with police.

On Tuesday, his body was found inside the car of their neighbour parked next to their house.

The police said that the case has been referred to the Public Prosecution.